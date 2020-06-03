Israel Discount Bank Loans $35M For Manhattan Building

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Israel Discount Bank of New York has loaned $35 million to a Renaissance Realty Group entity for an apartment building in Manhattan, with a lawyer at financial firm Lynch & Associates working on the deal, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The loan to an entity affiliated with Renaissance Realty Group LLC is for 92 Morningside Ave. in South Harlem. Mortgage documents filed Wednesday indicate Michael Lynch at Lynch & Associates worked on the deal, although it wasn't immediately clear what role he played, and neither Lynch nor Lynch & Associates could immediately be reached for comment...

