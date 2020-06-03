Feds Don't Have To Turn Over More Data On Car Emissions

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge sided with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Wednesday in a tug of war over California's request for documents supporting the agencies' proposal to roll back Obama-era vehicle emissions standards. U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly said the federal government had complied with the Freedom of Information Act and released all the information that was required. The judge found the agencies sufficiently searched for the requested data and properly held back information in emails and data analysis that the California Air Resources Board had demanded. CARB filed identical FOIA requests in 2018...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS