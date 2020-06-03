Fed. Circ. OKs Tinder Win In British Telecom Patent Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday backed a lower court's ruling letting Tinder's parent IAC/InterActiveCorp out of a suit claiming it had infringed a British Telecommunications patent, agreeing with the earlier decision that the technology was too abstract for patent protection. The three-judge panel upheld the February 2019 decision by their colleague, U.S. Circuit Judge William C. Bryson, who was sitting in Delaware federal court at the time. The panel said BT's patent was directed to nothing more than the abstract idea of providing location-specific information. "The claims do not pass muster under the second step of the Alice inquiry because they...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS