Fla. Panel Won't Advance Airbnb Tax Row To State High Court

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Florida state appeals court declined Wednesday to recommend that its decision finding Airbnb and Tripadvisor weren't required to collect and remit county taxes on short-term rental bookings be reviewed by the state Supreme Court. The Florida Court of Appeals on Wednesday didn't recommend that a case involving whether companies such as Tripadvisor must remit Palm Beach County taxes for short-term rental bookings be certified for the state Supreme Court. AP) In a 2-1 decision, the state Court of Appeals denied a motion from Anne Gannon, the Palm Beach County tax collector, to certify the question of whether Florida requires companies...

