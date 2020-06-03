Faster Weapons Turnout Hampered By Lack Of Pre-Planning

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- A government watchdog on Wednesday found that the U.S. Department of Defense overlooked certain preliminary planning as it streamlines the delivery of major weapons system, threatening the department's "ambitious" timetables. The U.S. Government Accountability Office previously urged the DOD to enact certain planning and testing measures while creating new weapons systems, but the watchdog determined that the department continues to push major acquisitions forward without the benefit of the preliminary practices. "Until DOD can reconcile gaps in the ambitious schedules that programs promise with the incomplete knowledge they have attained, its ability to accelerate the speed at which it delivers capabilities...

