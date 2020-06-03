Fla. Judge Recuses Himself In CR Bard Vein Filter Suit

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge recused himself Wednesday from presiding over a lawsuit claiming C.R. Bard Inc.'s vein filters are defective after the company argued there was a conflict of interest regarding his assigned court reporter. U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno agreed to step away from Sheila K. Childers' suit, and the case will transfer to U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles, according to Wednesday's order. Bard asked for the recusal last week after the court disclosed in a status hearing that the sister of Judge Moreno's court reporter is a named plaintiff in a similar suit against Bard also pending...

