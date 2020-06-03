Fed. Circ. OKs Pharma Delivery Co.'s Mixed $24M Breach Win

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:45 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Wednesday upheld a $24 million award in favor of pharmaceutical service company Tech Pharmacy Services LLC over a rival's breach of a nondisclosure agreement, but denied a bid for a new trial on whether the same company infringed patents covering tracking and delivering medicine. The three-judge panel of the Federal Circuit issued a one-line order Thursday leaving intact the final judgment U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III issued in March 2018. Following a three-week trial in 2017, a jury found Golden Gate National Senior Care LLC and Fillmore Capital Partners LLC used its confidential information to launch...

