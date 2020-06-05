Calif. Trial To Decide Risk Of Fluoride In Drinking Water

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will square off at trial Monday in California federal court against groups seeking to force the EPA to ban the addition of fluoride to drinking water, in a closely watched case that could affect nearly 200 million Americans who drink fluoridated water. Using the Toxic Substances Control Act's citizen suit provision, Food & Water Watch — along with other groups and individuals — has asked the court to overturn the EPA's rejection of their 2016 petition to ban fluoride in drinking water and order the agency to act. The case will test citizens' and nongovernmental organizations'...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS