TF Cornerstone Lands $374M Refi For Manhattan Building

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- TF Cornerstone has landed $374.4 million in refinancing from the New York State Housing Financing Agency for an apartment building on West 37th Street in Manhattan, according to records made public in New York on Wednesday. The deal is a refinance of TF Cornerstone Inc.'s debt at 505 W. 37th St., which is located at Hudson Yards between 10th and 11th Avenues and is three blocks north of the Hudson Yards subway station where the 7 Train ends. The property was built in 2009 and has 835 units across 44 stories, according to StreetEasy, which indicates that the property has tax-abated...

