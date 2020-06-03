CTIA Sues Over Move To Divert Lifeline Funds To 911 Services

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- Wireless association CTIA on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Kentucky 911 Services Board claiming it is illegally diverting funds from the Federal Communications Commission's Lifeline program to help pay for the state's 911 services. The complaint takes issue with a bill signed by Gov. Andy Beshear in late March that requires wireless providers participating in the FCC's subsidy program for low-income consumers to pay a $0.70 fee per line each month to the 911 Services Board. According to CTIA, the act created a "unique approach" for the state to partially siphon off federal funds meant for the program. The association says its...

