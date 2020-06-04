Feds Take Charge Of False Claims Suit Over Hurricane Relief

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice is taking charge of a whistleblower suit alleging military contractor AECOM submitted false claims to the Federal Emergency Management Agency for funding to rebuild universities and institutions damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005 after investigating the employee's claims. The DOJ said Thursday that between 2005 and 2019, FEMA paid AECOM more than $300 million while it worked as a technical assistance contractor for the agency to evaluate hurricane damage and calculate repair cost estimates. Robert Romero, an AECOM employee who worked on its technical assistance contract, alleged in his September 2019 complaint that the company was...

