Calif. Sues DeVos For Public Service Loan Forgiveness Failure

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The state of California sued U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos and her department Wednesday over their failure to properly provide student loan debt relief to borrowers who work public service jobs, according to a complaint filed in California federal court. The federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness program is designed to provide relief to public service employees who would otherwise face financial barriers to taking such work by offering them loan forgiveness after 10 years of qualifying employment and loan payments, the suit noted. But DeVos, in her official capacity, has violated the Administrative Procedure Act and gone against congressional orders by...

