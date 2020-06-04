FTC's Phillips Objects To $4M Penalty In Kids' Privacy Action

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has hit a mobile game developer with a $4 million penalty for allegedly permitting advertisers to collect personal information from children who use its apps, a move opposed by Commissioner Noah Phillips, who said the penalty was "too much" given the relatively little harm caused to consumers. The commission revealed Thursday that it had voted 4-1 to authorize the U.S. Department of Justice to file a complaint and stipulated final order in California federal court accusing HyperBeard Inc. of violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act by allowing third-party app networks to gather persistent identifiers to track...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS