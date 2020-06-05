Trump Powerless To Undo Obama's Drilling Ban, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A group of environmental organizations urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to uphold a lower court's ruling that the Trump administration cannot reverse an Obama-era block on fossil fuel drilling in areas of the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, saying the statute former President Barack Obama acted under only allows Congress to reverse the ban. Section 12(a) of the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act allows a president to give a sunset date on a drilling ban, but if the president does not give a specific end date then there is no authority to reverse the ban outside of a congressional act, Katherine...

