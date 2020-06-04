Ariz. Call Center Denied Pay For Preshift Duties, Rep Says

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- A call center worker for Advanced Call Center Technologies in Arizona has accused the company of breaking federal and state labor laws by denying hourly employees overtime pay when they clock in early to boot up their computers. Fidel Gutierrez, who filed suit Wednesday in Phoenix federal court, said he and other customer service representatives are required to come into work ahead of schedule to ensure their computer and call systems are up and running by the time their shifts start. The process takes roughly 15 minutes each day, more if a technical issue crops up, he said. However, Gutierrez alleged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS