Calif. Court Revives Konica Technicians' Travel Time Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has revived a class action looking to make Konica Minolta pay technicians for time they spent traveling at the beginning and end of their workday, finding there was a question as to whether the company exercised control over the commutes. In its ruling Tuesday, a three-judge panel for the Sixth District ruled the lower court wrongly granted Konica Minolta summary judgment on Michael Oliver and Norris Cagonot's claims that service technicians should have been paid for time spent commuting to and from their first and last customer locations and also reimbursed for the mileage of the commutes....

