9th Circ. Nixes EPA Approval Of Dicamba Herbicides

Law360 (June 3, 2020, 10:51 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday vacated a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency decision allowing the herbicide dicamba to be used on cotton and soybean crops, saying the regulator "substantially understated" the risks associated with the weedkiller produced by several major agrochemical companies. The EPA violated the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act when it lowballed the extent of the use of dicamba as well as the damage it caused, the appeals court said. Additionally, the panel said the regulator had turned a blind eye to other potential risks such as users ignoring "onerous" restrictions on the use of dicamba as well as...

