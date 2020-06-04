Murdoch Phone Hacking Suit To Dig Back To '96

Law360, London (June 4, 2020, 8:50 PM BST) -- A London judge on Thursday ruled that a group action brought by dozens of celebrities and others against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers over a phone hacking scandal could plead claims related to the alleged illegal information gathering going back as far as 1996. High Court Judge Anthony Mann granted the request from the alleged victims to extend the period of time during which they claim phone hacking or other unlawful information gathering was rampant at the News Group's publications, including the Sun and now-defunct News of the World. A "generic particulars of concealment," containing information common to all of the...

