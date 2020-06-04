Cboe Can't Stop Doc Request Over VIX Manipulation

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 7:15 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge has rejected a bid from the Chicago Board Options Exchange to quash subpoenas from investors trying to uncover traders involved in alleged manipulation of the exchange's volatility index. U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah issued an order Wednesday declining to quash subpoenas from LJM Partners and Two Roads Shared Trust seeking data used to calculate Cboe's volatility index, or VIX, for two trading days in February 2018. The exchange had argued that the information being sought goes beyond what's needed to identify the alleged manipulators and is instead a bid for information to prove the merits of...

