Market Recovery Gains Steam With ZoomInfo's $935M IPO

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Simpson Thacher-led sales and marketing platform ZoomInfo Inc. on Thursday raised $935 million in an initial public offering that priced above its already upwardly revised range, fueling a resurgent IPO market in what is shaping up to be the year's busiest week for new listings. Private equity-backed ZoomInfo sold 44.5 million shares at $21 each, above its upwardly revised price range of $19 to $20. ZoomInfo on Tuesday raised its price range from an initial estimate of $16 to $18, a sign of strong demand for its IPO. The company's underwriting team was represented by Latham & Watkins LLP. Shares of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS