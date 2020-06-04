NJ Appeals Court Denies Higher Tax Value For Office Complex

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court on Thursday affirmed a state Tax Court ruling that lowered the property tax valuation for a multiple-use property that included office buildings, warehouses and a residence, rejecting a borough's challenge seeking a higher valuation. In its decision, the appeals court agreed with the tax court's February 2019 decision that Washington Borough overvalued the property owned by Empire TFI Jersey Holding LLC at $1.6 million for tax years 2013 and 2014. Instead, the appeals court upheld the valuations of $837,100 for 2013 and $862,800 for 2014. The borough argued that Judge Joshua Novin of the tax court...

