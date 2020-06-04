Domino's Patent Win 'Profoundly Wrong,' Justices Told

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 8:38 PM EDT) -- Ameranth Inc. told the U.S. Supreme Court that a decision invalidating its online menu patent asserted against Domino's Pizza was "profoundly wrong" because it axed claims not at issue in the case, and will have ramifications far beyond patent law. In a petition filed Wednesday, Ameranth, which sells wireless systems for the hospitality market, urged the justices to take up its appeal of the Federal Circuit's November decision that upheld a lower court decision finding several claims of its patent were invalid under the high court's Alice ruling. Ameranth told the justices that although the district judge said in a pretrial order that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS