Ousted Watchdog Says Top Aides Knew Of Pompeo Probes

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Top State Department officials knew of investigations into Secretary Mike Pompeo's role in an $8.1 billion arms deal with Saudi Arabia and alleged misuse of government resources, congressional Democrats revealed Thursday after hearing testimony from fired Inspector General Steve Linick. During a Wednesday closed-door interview with the U.S. House Committees on Foreign Affairs and Oversight and the Senate Committee of Foreign Affairs, Linick disclosed that senior aides at the U.S. Department of State knew of his investigations into Pompeo's reported misconduct before Pompeo recommended his removal. "Mr. Linick testified that he was 'shocked' when he found out he was being fired,...

