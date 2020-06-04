GOP Sens. Seek Subpoena Power In Probe Of Russia Probe

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Senate Republicans have escalated their inquiries into the origins of the special counsel's probe into Russia's election interference and possible Trump campaign ties, with two key committees preparing to subpoena central figures. The Senate Homeland Security Committee voted Thursday along party lines to give its chairman — Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. — broad subpoena powers in an inquiry that includes the "unmasking" of Michael Flynn, the former Trump national security adviser who pled guilty to lying about his conversations with the Russian ambassador before he recanted the plea and the Trump administration moved to drop the charges. The votes comes as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS