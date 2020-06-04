Feds, Guam Reach Deal In Suit Over Chamorro Housing Law

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday it reached a deal with Guam to settle the government's suit claiming the territory's restriction of certain residential leases to "native Chamorros" violated federal housing law. The DOJ agreed to a settlement with Guam and its Chamorro Land Trust Commission over the federal government's claims that the CLTC's program granting residential leases to the Chamorro, who are the indigenous people of the Pacific island territory, violated the Fair Housing Act, according to a DOJ statement Thursday. The government claimed that the Chamorro Land Trust Act, or CLTA, "discriminated against non-Chamorros on the basis of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS