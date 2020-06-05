Barnes & Thornburg Scoops Up Labor Partner From Clark Hill

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Barnes & Thornburg LLP has beefed up its presence in Michigan and Illinois with the addition of a partner from Clark Hill PLC who specializes in helping health care and mass transit clients navigate labor issues. Grant T. Pecor is working out of Barnes & Thornburg's offices in both Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Chicago, the firm said in a Wednesday announcement. Pecor told Law360 on Friday that he started at Barnes & Thornburg in late March after working at Clark Hill for about 10 years. "I was looking for a larger platform from which to build a more national practice, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS