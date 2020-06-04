In-Person Deposition Bid Nixed In King & Spalding Firing Suit

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A former King & Spalding LLP associate pursuing a wrongful termination suit against the firm had his push to depose two ex-colleagues face-to-face rejected Thursday, when a New York federal judge said that COVID-19 made in-person meetings too dangerous. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni rejected plaintiff David Joffe's attempt to hold in-person depositions of two former King & Spalding partners, a format that he argued should receive preference, if possible, over remote sessions. Even though restrictions on in-person gatherings are being eased in some areas, it doesn't mean that the virus isn't still spreading or that people, like trial...

