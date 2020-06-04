Conn. High Court OKs $5.8M Award For Baby Birth Injury

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 10:55 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut Supreme Court has affirmed a $4.2 million jury verdict and $1.6 million in "compromise interest" awarded in a suit accusing a nurse midwife of causing a newborn's severe shoulder injury, saying the nurse failed to timely appeal the judgment. In a 4-2 ruling, the state's highest court on Thursday upheld the verdict in a suit alleging that nurse midwife Brenda Gilmore and her employer, OB-GYN Services PC, of botching a delivery which caused Marie Leoma's infant daughter Jenniyah Georges to suffer severe and permanent shoulder nerve damage resulting in a shortened and disfigured right arm. At issue on appeal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS