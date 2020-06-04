Inventor Denied Redo For $50M Infringement Against NetScout

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge denied an inventor's bid to retry its $50 million patent infringement claims against data security company NetScout Systems Inc., finding a jury's December verdict in favor of NetScout properly relied on the case's evidence. U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap ruled Thursday that inventor Implicit LLC wasn't entitled to retry its claims that NetScout's system for monitoring computer data traffic infringed on three of its patents. The judge said the evidence shows the patents and NetScout's system were different enough to support the jury's finding of noninfringement. The jury's verdict was returned Dec. 13 after a weeklong trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS