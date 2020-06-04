Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Inventor Denied Redo For $50M Infringement Against NetScout

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 8:09 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge denied an inventor's bid to retry its $50 million patent infringement claims against data security company NetScout Systems Inc., finding a jury's December verdict in favor of NetScout properly relied on the case's evidence.

U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap ruled Thursday that inventor Implicit LLC wasn't entitled to retry its claims that NetScout's system for monitoring computer data traffic infringed on three of its patents. The judge said the evidence shows the patents and NetScout's system were different enough to support the jury's finding of noninfringement.

The jury's verdict was returned Dec. 13 after a weeklong trial...

