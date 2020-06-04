7th Circ. Mulls Consequences Of 'Objector Blackmail'

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A frequent challenger of class actions urged the Seventh Circuit on Thursday to disincentivize "objector blackmail" by forcing three men who made side deals to end their opposition to a class settlement return their allegedly ill-gotten funds. Theodore Frank urged a three-judge panel during oral argument to find Steven Buckley, Randy Nunez and Patrick Sweeney must disgorge the $130,000 they were collectively paid by NBTY Inc. and Rexall Sundown Inc. to drop their appeals of a revised settlement that ended consumers' claims that Target Corp., NBTY and Rexall violated consumer protection laws by making false claims about the potency of dietary...

