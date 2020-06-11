Sen. Graham Gets Subpoena Power In Probe Of Russia Inquiry

Law360 (June 11, 2020, 4:16 PM EDT) -- A party-line vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday gave Chairman Lindsey Graham the power to unilaterally subpoena dozens or hundreds of people involved in federal investigations related to Russia and President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. Graham, a South Carolina Republican and close Trump ally, argued at a contentious two-hour meeting Thursday that it was time to probe "how the Mueller investigation got off the rails" as it morphed from an FBI counterintelligence investigation into a 22-month review by special counsel Robert Mueller. Democrats have blasted the move as an election-year stunt to benefit Trump by making the 2020 campaign...

