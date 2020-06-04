Bernie Madoff Denied Compassionate Release From Prison

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge denied Bernie Madoff compassionate release from his 150-year prison sentence on Thursday, at the urging of roughly 500 of the notorious Ponzi scammer's victims. U.S. District Judge Denny Chin handed down Madoff's lengthy prison sentence back in 2009, and said Thursday that while Madoff may expect to die soon due to complications from kidney failure, his sentence was made with the "intent that he live out the rest of his life in prison." "Nothing has happened in the 11 years since to change my thinking," Judge Chin said. "While Mr. Madoff's present medical situation is most...

