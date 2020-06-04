Investor Sues Victoria's Secret Parent Over 'Toxic Culture'

Law360 (June 4, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A stockholder of Victoria's Secret owner L Brands Inc. sued the parent company in Delaware's Chancery Court on Thursday for access to records regarding an alleged "toxic culture" of sexual harassment and intimidation at the women's lingerie retailer, citing the company's failure to voluntarily produce documents. Investor John Giarratano's complaint focuses in part on recent news reports that women working for Victoria's Secret, including models and female executives, had been victims of a longstanding culture of sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation at the business. The complaint cites state corporation law provisions allowing stockholder "books and records" demands for the purpose of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS