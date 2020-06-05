Challenge To Stuffed Toy Copyrights 'Just Fluff,' Judge Says

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A retail company's challenge to the validity of stuffed toy copyrights asserted by Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Co. is "all just fluff," a Manhattan federal judge said Thursday, finding that there isn't enough evidence showing the registrations contain inaccuracies. In a 15-page order, U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods denied a bid by Best Brands Consumer Products Inc. for a referral to the Register of Copyrights to seek advice about alleged inaccurate information in Beverly Hills Teddy Bear Co. Inc.'s registrations. Best Brands alleges that the certificates of registration for Beverly Hills' "Squeezamals" are "stuffed with inaccuracies," according to the order,...

