Baked Goods Co. Inks $7.6M Deal To End Distributors' OT Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- Baked goods maker Flowers Foods Inc. has agreed to pay $7.6 million to end a class action claiming distributors for one of its subsidiaries were cheated out of overtime by being misclassified as independent contractors. U.S. District Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford on Thursday gave the preliminary green light to the settlement, which would benefit 96 Lepage Bakeries Park Street LLC distributors. In his seven-page ruling, Judge Crawford said the proposed deal "falls within the range of reasonableness meriting further proceedings and approval," and that the companies and plaintiffs Matthew McCrea and Nick Neff have shown "that the court will be able...

