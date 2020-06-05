Donor-Advised Funds Row Could Decide Who Controls Gifts

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A case set to go to trial this fall, involving two wealthy donors and a Fidelity-affiliated donor-advised fund sponsor, could determine who really controls gifts to donor-advised funds and as a result guide what donors and sponsors can do. A case involving Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund and two wealthy donors, set for trial in a California federal court beginning in October, could determine who controls gifts to donor-advised funds. (AP) Last month, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley of a California federal court ordered the case of Emily Fairbairn et al. v. Fidelity Investments Charitable Gift Fund to go to a...

