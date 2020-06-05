5th Circ. Says Homeowners Can't Sue Entergy For Floods

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 7:39 PM EDT) -- Entergy Corp. units don't have to face Lone Star State homeowners' claims that their faulty operation of a dam caused flooding because Texas precedent bans private entities from being held liable for property damages caused by floodwaters, the Fifth Circuit has ruled. A three-judge panel said in a unanimous opinion Thursday that a lower court was right to toss the case, because the homeowners had failed to state a claim of negligence on which relief could be granted against Entergy Texas Inc., Entergy Louisiana Inc. and Cleco Power LLC. The panel also agreed with the lower court's decision not to remand...

