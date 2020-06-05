Sanctions Urged In Bid To Get Romania To Fulfill $356M Award

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Two Swedish food investors urged a D.C. federal judge Thursday to hit Romania with sanctions starting at $25,000 per week to force it to comply with post-judgment discovery obligations in their bid to get a hold of the remainder of a $356 million arbitral award. More than $140 million of the judgment remains unpaid, and Romania's "continued noncompliance" with the court's March 11 discovery order hurts investors Ioan and Viorel Micula by depriving them of information needed to enforce it, such as the whereabouts of the country's assets that may be subject to attachment, according to a memorandum by the investors....

