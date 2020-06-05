11th Circ. Rejects Ineffective Counsel Claim For 'Evasive' Atty

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit rejected a U.S. permanent resident's bid to stay in the U.S. after he said he was poorly represented in immigration court, holding that while his former attorney may have been evasive, he hadn't met the requirements to revive his case. In a Thursday published opinion, a panel of judges refused to give Haitian citizen Sylvestre Point du Jour, who has a U.S. citizen spouse and children, another chance to stay in the U.S., finding that he hadn't sufficiently notified his former lawyer that he believed his counsel was ineffective. The panel explained that even though Point du Jour...

