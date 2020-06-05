Online Gift Retailer Wants Out Of Ill. Biometrics Suit

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:03 PM EDT) -- An online gift platform owned by Bed Bath & Beyond has told an Illinois federal court that a proposed class waited too long to accuse it of violating Illinois' landmark biometric privacy law and argued the claims are preempted by the Illinois Workers' Compensation Act. PersonalizationMall.com, an online retailer of personalized gifts and merchandise, wants the case dismissed. In the alternative, it asked the court Thursday to stay the case pending an Illinois appellate court's ruling in two cases that test both of those defenses to Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act claims. The Illinois First District Appellate Court is set to...

