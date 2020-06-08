PTAB Nixes 2 Intel Petitions, Citing Looming West Texas Trial

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Citing an infringement trial scheduled to start in November in the Western District of Texas, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has exercised its discretion to deny a pair of Intel Corp. petitions challenging a VLSI Technology LLC circuit patent. Even considering potential delays from the COVID-19 pandemic that could push back the trial's start date, the board determined Thursday that there was likely still enough cushion that the infringement case before U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright would conclude well before the PTAB would have to issue its final decision in June 2021. "It is unclear, even if the trial...

