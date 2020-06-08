Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

PTAB Nixes 2 Intel Petitions, Citing Looming West Texas Trial

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Citing an infringement trial scheduled to start in November in the Western District of Texas, the Patent Trial and Appeal Board has exercised its discretion to deny a pair of Intel Corp. petitions challenging a VLSI Technology LLC circuit patent.

Even considering potential delays from the COVID-19 pandemic that could push back the trial's start date, the board determined Thursday that there was likely still enough cushion that the infringement case before U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright would conclude well before the PTAB would have to issue its final decision in June 2021.

"It is unclear, even if the trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

PTAB Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!