Chinese Investors Urge 9th Circ. To Uphold Discovery Order

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Three investors ousted from a Chinese in vitro fertilization project who seek documents for a $20 million arbitration they initiated have told the Ninth Circuit that a U.S. law allowing federal courts to order discovery for certain foreign proceedings extends to private commercial arbitration abroad. HRC-Hainan Holding Co. LLC and two other investors asked the Ninth Circuit on Thursday to uphold a lower court decision compelling Yihan Hu, the former owner of Ciming Bo'ao International Hospital Co. Ltd., to turn over the documents related to their investment of more than $10 million to build the new in vitro fertilization center at...

