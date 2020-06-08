Texas Justices To Hear Hurricane Harvey Takings Fight

Law360 (June 8, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court agreed Friday to review the San Jacinto River Authority's attempt to dismiss claims that its actions during Hurricane Harvey constitute a taking of the property of several dozen Houston-area homeowners who want to be compensated for flooding damage. The authority argues that a lower appellate court misapplied Texas Government Code Chapter 2007 when it ruled in December 2018 that lawsuits by the lead plaintiff homeowners — Michael A. Burney, Charles V. Argento, Vicente and Ashley Medina and Aris Antoniou — could proceed. That statute allows property owners to sue the government to invalidate takings. SJRA argues that it applies...

