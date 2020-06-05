Trio Of Life Science Cos. Raise Combined $660M In IPOs

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- Three life science companies — Legend Biotech, Applied Molecular Transport and Calliditas Therapeutics — started trading Friday after raising a combined $660 million in initial public offerings. Legend Biotech Corp. said Friday it raised $424 million in its IPO and had started trading; Applied Molecular Transport Inc. priced its common shares Thursday, raising $154 million, and began trading Friday; and Calliditas Therapeutics AB on Friday announced the pricing of its $82 million offering and began trading. New Jersey-based Legend Biotech Corp. — steered by Cooley LLP, Harney Westwood & Riegels and JunHe LLP — priced more than 18.4 million American depositary...

