Cannabis Bill Roundup: NJ Lawmakers Eye Decriminalization

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:17 PM EDT) -- A bill to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana was introduced in New Jersey on Thursday, just months before the state is due to vote on full legalization. Here, Law360 takes stock of some of the legislative developments in cannabis at the state and federal level. New Jersey lawmakers introduced a bill to reduce penalties for possession of small amounts of marijuana. Under S.B. 2535, possession or distribution of up to 1 pound of marijuana would be decriminalized and punishable by a warning on first violation, and a $25 fine or community service on subsequent violations. The bill also includes a set...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS