$17M Philly Sewer Project Blocked Over Contract Dispute

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court agreed on Friday to force a contractor to halt its work on a $17 million sewer project for the city of Philadelphia, after ruling that a rival bidder had raised valid concerns over whether the contractor was entitled to preference as a local business entity. The state's Commonwealth Court said that a trial judge had ruled improperly that C. Abbonizio Contractors Inc. was unlikely to succeed on claims that Thomas P. Carney Inc. wasn't entitled to credit as a so-called local business entity, or LBE, under city procurement law because Carney had failed to submit required certifications along...

