Family Of Crash Victim Opposes Review Of Fla. Court Rules

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:53 PM EDT) -- The family of a man who died when he slammed his pickup into a large cargo truck has urged the Florida Supreme Court to dismiss the truck owner's appeal raising questions about the state's summary judgment standard, saying the case is not appropriate for considering rule changes. The lawsuit has attracted significant attention from legal and business groups, drawing seven "friend of the court" briefs in support of the defendants, trucking company WilsonArt LLC and truck driver Samuel Rosario.. Relatives of the late Jon Lopez sued WilsonArt and Rosario for alleged negligence after the fatal 2017 accident, but the defendants were awarded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS