Google Says Biden, Trump Staffers Hit With Phishing Attempts

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Staff members on the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump and Joe Biden were recently targeted by state-backed phishing attempts from Iran and China, respectively, according to Google, which says it saw no evidence that the attempts succeeded. The tech leader's in-house group of cybersecurity analysts announced the phishing attempts Thursday, saying it had warned the targeted users of the attacks and notified federal law enforcement authorities. The Trump campaign was targeted by an Iran-backed group known as APT 35 and the Biden campaign by a China-backed group known as APT 31, according to a Twitter post from Shane Huntley, the head of...

