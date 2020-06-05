EY Wins Fight To Challenge $11M Gold Smuggling Suit

Law360, London (June 5, 2020, 8:17 PM BST) -- Ernst & Young won permission Friday to fight findings that the accountant owes a former partner $11 million in damages for helping cover up a client's gold smuggling, after a London judge said that his conclusions rested on a "novel" concept. Less than two months after ruling that EY had breached its duty to Amjad Rihan, a former partner based in the United Arab Emirates, High Court Judge Timothy Kerr acknowledged that the Court of Appeal might disagree that the company failed to perform a client audit in an ethical and professional manner. Judge Kerr said that although it was difficult to see...

