Coffee Pod Co. Can't Use High Court Ruling To Get New Trial

Law360 (June 5, 2020, 8:19 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge on Friday refused to order a new trial in a trademark dispute over coffee pods, ruling that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling setting standards for awarding profits in trademark cases "did not cast any doubt" on those involving willful infringement. In a minute order, U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly denied Adrian Rivera and his company Adrian Rivera Maynez Enterprises Inc.'s request for a new trial after rival Eko Brands LLC secured a $6 million jury win in their trademark fight. Rivera had argued that the high court's April Romag Fasteners v. Fossil ruling, which established...

